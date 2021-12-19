Ghosts: CBS Sets Christmas Marathon as Production on Comedy’s Season Finale Shuts Down

Ghosts fans have a big Christmas marathon ahead for them, but there is also more news about the sitcom. Production shut down on the comedy series on Wednesday after a series regular tested positive for COVID-19, per Deadline. The identity of the cast member was not revealed due to privacy issues.

The cast and crew were working on the season finale for the series with only four days were left to shoot on the episode. Production will resume in January on the remaining episode.

Starring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long, the series follows a couple dealing with the fact that their new home is very haunted and one of them can see and talk to the spirits.

As for the marathon, CBS revealed more about the episodes set to air as chosen by the fans:

“The results of the #GHOSTMAS Viewers’ Choice Marathon are in! The top five episodes of the CBS Original hit comedy series GHOSTS, chosen by viewers to air Thursday, Dec. 23 (8:31-11:00 PM, ET/PT) are: “Pete’s Wife,” “Viking Funeral,” “D&D,” “Alberta’s Fan” and “Possession.” The episodes will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Fans were invited to submit their favorite episodes on social media @GhostsCBS on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok between Dec. 9-15. Initially, the Network planned to air three episodes back-to-back, but after the overwhelming response by fans, decided to increase the number to five. The episodes will air in the following order: 8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT “Pete’s Wife” – Pete convinces Sam to invite his living wife to the mansion, only to discover she’s been keeping a dark secret from him for many years. Also, Sassapis gets angry with Thorfinn for binge-cheating their favorite show without him, and Trevor learns he may have a daughter. 9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT “Viking Funeral” – When Thorfinn’s bones are discovered on the Woodstone property, he asks Sam to conduct the traditional Viking funeral he’s always wanted. However, Sam and Jay are torn when they learn that the bones could be sold to a museum for a lot of much-needed cash. Also, the ghosts conduct an election for a “ghost representative” to bring issues to Sam. 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT “D&D” – After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac confronts his feelings for Nigel, a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret. 10:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT “Alberta’s Fan” – Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her. Also, Thor convinces Hetty to go on a walk with him in hopes that it will spark a special memory. 10:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT “Possession” – Hetty accidentally possesses Jay’s body just as he and Sam are about to show Woodstone Mansion to a renowned wedding planner.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Ghosts marathon on CBS?