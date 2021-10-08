Menu

Network: CBS
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 7, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long.

TV show description:      
A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts TV show is based on the British comedy of the same name. It was created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, and  Laurence Rickard & Ben Willbond.

Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes Alberta (Pinnock), a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; Isaac (Jones), a pompous 1700s Militiaman; Flower (Carrasco), a 1960s hippie who’s fond of hallucinogens; Pete (Moriarty), an overly upbeat 1980s scout troop leader; Thorfinn (Long), a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009; Trevor (Grodman), a slick 1990s finance bro; Sasappis (Zaragoza), a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s; and Hetty (Wisocky), a society woman and the wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor.

If the spirits were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

