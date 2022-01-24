Ghosts: Season Two Renewal for CBS’ Supernatural Comedy Series

CBS is sticking with Samantha, Jay, and their deceased housemates for the 2022-23 season. The Ghosts series has been renewed for a second season on the network.

A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

The first season of Ghosts averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s second-highest rated comedy of the 2021-22 season in total viewers. In the live+7 day delayed viewing, Ghosts picks up 55% more viewers in the demo and 38% more viewers, averaging a 0.90 rating and 7.95 million.

CBS also renewed Bob ♥ Abishola (season four) and The Neighborhood (season five) today. The network had already renewed Young Sheldon for its sixth (2022-23) and seventh (2023-24) seasons.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

