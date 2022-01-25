The Neighborhood: Season Five; CBS Sitcom Renewed for 2022-23 Season

Calvin is stuck with Dave for at least one more season. CBS has renewed The Neighborhood for a fifth year which will air as part of the network’s 2022-23 broadcast schedule.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about the newcomers. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

The fourth season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s second-highest rated comedy of the 2021-22 season in the demo and third in viewers. In the live+7 day delayed viewing, The Neighborhood picks up 39% more viewers in the demo and 23% more viewers overall, averaging a 0.86 rating and 6.62 million.

CBS also renewed Bob ♥ Abishola (season four) and Ghosts (season two) today. The network had previously renewed Young Sheldon for its sixth (2022-23) and seventh (2023-24) seasons.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl continued.

