Ghosts: Season Two; CBS to Air Holiday Episodes in Nod to Rose McIver’s Past

Ghosts is goint to celebrate the holidays this December with special back-to-back episodes that will pay homage to star Rose McIver’s past. The actress has appeared in several Christmas films.

Starring McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long, the comedy series follows a couple who decide to open a bed and breakfast in an estate inherited by the wife (McIver). They quickly learn that they aren’t alone in the house.

Ghosts co-showrunners and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman told Variety that they were excited to lean into the holidays:

“We thought it would be fun to have our holiday episode be our version of one of those Hallmark Christmas movies, because Sam is very into Christmas and rom-coms, and it’s also a fun nod to Rose McIver’s real life history with those sorts of films, having starred in the Christmas Prince trilogy,” Port said. “But because this is Ghosts, it has a very Ghosts twist to it, which turns the holiday into something very far from the wholesome family affair Sam envisioned. The double episode has tons of heart and gets to a very sweet place in the end, but takes a very weird and Ghosts-y path to get there.”

The double episode will air on December 15th. The following was revealed about the holiday episodes:

When Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha, inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela.

Ghosts returns to CBS for its second season on September 29th.

