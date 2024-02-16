Ghosts: Season Four — Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Which spirit will move on to the afterlife next? Has the Ghosts TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Ghosts, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A single-camera comedy series airing on the CBS television network, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by numerous spirits of people who’ve died there over the years. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group and are anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B will bring to their home. Their outlook changes when, after an accident, they learn that Sam can see and hear them. In season three, the Arondekars work to open Jay’s on-site restaurant and the ghosts’ relationships continue to evolve.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Ghosts averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Ghosts stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 16, 2024, Ghosts has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Ghosts for season four? This show has been a big hit for the network, so I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ghosts cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Ghosts TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?