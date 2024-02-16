Ghosts: Season Three Ratings

In the past, the Ghosts TV series has been very successful for CBS in the ratings. However, there’s been a nine-month gap between the seasons of the network’s scripted shows due to last year’s industry strikes. Will this show continue to have a big audience or have viewers moved on? Will Ghosts be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by numerous spirits of people who’ve died there over the years. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group and are anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B will bring to their home. Their outlook changes when, after an accident, they learn that Sam can see and hear them. In season three, the Arondekars work to open Jay’s on-site restaurant and the ghosts’ relationships continue to evolve.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Ghosts on CBS averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



