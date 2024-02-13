NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Three Viewer Votes

Sam Hanna joins the action in the third season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all the third season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.

A CBS police procedural drama series, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. LL Cool J is a special guest star. In the story, Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a newer NCIS agent. They sometimes work with NCIS Senior Field Agent (Cool J) from Los Angeles. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.





