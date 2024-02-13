NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Four — Has the CBS Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Life in paradise isn’t always easy. Has the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: Hawai’i, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A police procedural drama series airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. LL Cool J is a special guest star. In the story, Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a newer NCIS agent. They sometimes work with NCIS Senior Field Agent (Cool J) from Los Angeles. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of NCIS: Hawai’i averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.55 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 9% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS: Hawai’i stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 13, 2024, NCIS: Hawai’i has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Hawai’i for season four? This is the newest show in the popular franchise and hasn’t been a big hit in the ratings. I think they’ve added LL Cool J as a recurring guest star to boost the ratings and recapture a portion of the NCIS: Los Angeles audience. I think the studio also has filming facilities in Hawaii, and it makes some financial sense to ensure they stay in use. I could see this series being canceled if the numbers don’t improve, but I think it will likely be renewed next season as the industry returns to normal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Hawai’i cancellation or renewal news.



