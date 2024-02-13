The Neighborhood: Season Six Ratings

The television business continues to change, and several network shows are ending this season despite having respectable ratings –including CBS’ own Bob ♥ Abishola. Is the end in sight for The Neighborhood? Will this sitcom be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of The Neighborhood on CBS averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.40 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



