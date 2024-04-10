The Neighborhood: Season Seven Renewal; CBS Sitcom Returning for 2024-25

Dave will continue to drive Calvin crazy in the 2024-25 television season. CBS has renewed The Neighborhood for a seventh year. Six episodes of the sixth season have aired so far.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

Airing on Monday nights, the sixth season of The Neighborhood averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.01 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

NCIS has also been renewed for 2024-25. “The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

Earlier today, FBI was renewed for three more years (seasons seven, eight, and nine), while FBI: Most Wanted (season six) and FBI: International (season four) were each renewed for one year each.

