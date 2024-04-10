We’re Here: Season Four Trailer and Key Art Released for Award-Winning HBO Series

We’re Here is returning to HBO later this month with its fourth season, which will consist of six episodes. Featuring new hosts Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall, the series will follow the trio as they travel through small towns in America.

HBO revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the six-episode fourth season of the Emmy®, Peabody, and GLAAD award-winning unscripted series WE’RE HERE. The series returns FRIDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting weekly. Season 4 logline: Season four of WE’RE HERE follows renowned drag queens, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale, as they continue the show’s mission of spreading love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America. This season, the queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community. The critically acclaimed third season of WE’RE HERE won two Emmy® Awards, a third GLAAD Award for “Outstanding Reality Programming,” a Peabody Award, and received Television Academy Honors. Season three was praised by Variety as a show “we need right now” that “shows us the power of visibility” and “saves lives.” The Los Angeles Times hailed it as “uniquely affirming and vital,” and Wired called it “an essential reminder that queer people are fighting for justice and visibility across the US.” Decider lauded it for managing “to find the light even in the darkest of circumstances” and the “most relevant reality show on television.” Season 4 credits: WE’RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

The trailer and key art for We’re Here season four are below.

