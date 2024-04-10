Pretty Little Liars: Season Two of Reboot Gets Premiere Date on Max as Summer School

Get ready for more Pretty Little Liars. The Original Sin reboot series will return to Max in May with season two – subtitled Summer School.

Starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga, the series follows a new group of liars two decades after the events of the original series.

Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The Max Original drama series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: SUMMER SCHOOL, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MAY 9, followed by one new episode weekly through June 20 on Max. Logline: Following the harrowing events of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test. Cast: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco return as the next generation of Pretty Little Liars. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas. Credits: The series is created, written, and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”). Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers, along with Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars” series), and Michael Grassi.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?