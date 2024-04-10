Game of Thrones: Plans for Jon Snow Spin-Off Series Cancelled, at Least for Now

Fans will not see more of Jon Snow on HBO. Plans for a spin-off series following the character have been shelved for now. The spin-off from Game of Thrones was announced in 2022, but creative issues prevented it from heading to HBO.

Kit Harington revealed the news during an interview with Screen Rant. He said the following about the project:

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it. And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

The Game of Thrones universe does have more ahead. The House of the Dragon prequel is returning this summer, and casting for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight was recently announced.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Jon Snow? Would you have watched a spin-off series?