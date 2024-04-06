A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight: Two Leads Cast in HBO’s Game of Thrones Prequel Series

HBO has announced the two leads for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel to the long-running Game of Thrones series. George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker wrote and executive produced the new series, which is also executive produced by Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

Peter Claffey And Dexter Sol (above) will star in the HBO series set a century before Game of Thrones, which follows a knight and his squire on their adventures. HBO shared the following about the plot:

“A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

