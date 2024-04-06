Destination X: NBC and BBC Order US and UK Versions of New Travel Adventure Competition Series

Destination X is headed to NBC. BBC will also air a version of its own for UK audiences. The new travel adventure competition series will have contestants compete in a game that mixes a guessing game with immersive gameplay. A host will be announced later.

NBC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“NBC has greenlit the hit adventure reality competition series “Destination X,” based on the award-winning Belgian format. The innovative series, commissioned by the BBC and NBCUniversal, will combine spectacular adventure travel and immersive gameplay with the ultimate guessing game.

NBC and the BBC confirmed that Twofour will produce both versions of the series for the US and UK. The NBC version will be co-produced with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Building on its alliance and commitment to pioneering new models for the industry, “Destination X” marks the second commission between NBC and the BBC following the global phenomenon of “The Traitors.”

The series is based on the Belgian format created by Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment. “Destination X “is one of the fastest-selling unscripted formats and has won several awards, including a Rose d’Or for best Competition Reality, as well as Best Competition Reality Format and Best Multi-Platform Format by C21.

Production on “Destination X” will begin later this year. Both the US and UK versions of the series will be filmed in tandem, with expectations to launch in 2025 across NBC and BBC One & iPlayer, respectively.

“‘Destination X’ is one of the most unique and innovative formats we’ve seen in a long time, and it’s so big we partnered with the BBC again to shoot two shows at once,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This show is an epic international travel adventure combined with the ultimate guessing game. Even if you’ve never been on a plane, you can play along!”

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: “Following the huge success of ‘The Traitors,’ we’re really pleased to be partnering once again with NBC on this brilliant new format. The tender process was extremely competitive, but Twofour’s innovative and creative vision for the show means that we know we have the perfect producers to take us on this exciting journey. We can’t wait to get on board the Destination X bus and bring this exciting new show to a BBC audience.”

“The only thing better than adapting a hit format like ‘Destination X’ is doing it alongside the very best producing partners, and that’s exactly what we have in Twofour,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We’re thrilled to bring NBC their first travel competition series and can’t wait for audiences to tune in for this adventure. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

“The entire Twofour team couldn’t be more proud to have won the tender to produce this incredible adventure format, particularly given the pedigree of the other companies in the process,” said Dan Adamson, Twofour MD. “Our editorial ambition for this project is fortunately matched by our best-in-class production team, who constantly make the impossible possible. We are excited to be on this journey with our talented producing partners at UTAS and grateful to the brilliant commissioning teams at both NBCU and the BBC for the hard work and creativity they have already put into the process.”

Merging fantasy with reality in this larger-than-life adventure competition series, viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea of their location. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they’re on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing.

At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map furthest from the actual location packs their bags. The first participant to reach Destination X will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing, spectacular gameplay, the series will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens.

A host will be named at a later date.

“Destination X” was created and produced by Geronimo, the award-winning team behind “The Big Job Switch” and “Doctor Davy,” and launched in Belgium in 2023 on commercial broadcaster VTM. It consistently won the Monday evening timeslot with an impressive 42% market share over the first eight episodes (18-44, Consolidated).

Caroline Davies, Andy Cadman (NBC version), and Saul Fearnley (BBC version) will exec produce “Destination X” alongside Twofour MD Dan Adamson and Chief Creative Director David Clews. Director of Production and Operations Shireen Abbott and Head of Production Karen Hudson will oversee production of both series. Twofour is part of ITV Studios.”