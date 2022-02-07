That’s My Jam: Season Two Renewal Announced for NBC Music Competition Series

The beat goes on for That’s My Jam. NBC has renewed the competition series for a second season.

A comedy-variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is hosted by Jimmy Fallon and based on segments from The Tonight Show. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities who are competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They take part in musical performances as well as dance, trivia, and music-based games. Signature segments of the show include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.

The first season of That’s My Jam averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show gains 35-40% in the live+7 day delayed viewing and averages a 0.60 in the demo 3.40 million viewers. It’s one of the peacock network’s highest-rated unscripted series of the 2021-22 season.

Here’s the renewal announcement from NBC:

MEDIA ALERT · NBC has ordered a second season of its hit new show “That’s My Jam.” · “That’s My Jam” has reached more than 250 million views across linear, digital and all social platforms, and is also NBC’s best ever digital launch for a non-scripted program. · The first episode of the season is up to a 2.1 in the 18-49 demo and 8.3 million viewers. · Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. · Season one guests included “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Terry Crews, Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Bebe Rexha and more. · “That’s My Jam” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers. · Catch up on the series’ first season now streaming on Peacock. · The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group and will be adapted by TF1 Group in France.

