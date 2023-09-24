Traitors: Season Two; Peacock Reveals 21 Celebrity Contestants for Competition Series

The Traitors has its cast set for season two. Peacock announced the 21 celebrity contestants set to appear in the new season set to arrive in early 2024. Alan Cumming (above) is returning to host the season alongside his dog Lala.

Peacock revealed the following about the return of the competition series:

“Peacock’s hit competition-reality series The Traitors, produced by Studio Lambert, returns early next year with an all-new lineup of familiar faces, hosted by the deliciously witty Alan Cumming and his dog Lala, who is being introduced as his trusty sidekick. All 21 contestants participating in Season 2 are entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces. The contestants are: o Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA) o Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge) o Dan Gheesling (Big Brother) o Deontay Wilder (Boxer) o Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK) o Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother) o Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge) o John Bercow (UK Parliament) o Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) o Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami) o Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player) o Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars) o Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset) o Parvati Shallow (Survivor) o Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race) o Peter Weber (The Bachelor) o Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine) o Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor) o Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) o Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County) o Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) Set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? The contestants coined “the Traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the Faithful.” The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Olly Jenkin will serve as Production Executive while Gemma Scholes and Ellie Tyndall are Line Producers. Season 1 featured an all-star cast of reality television icons including Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor). Additional contestants included Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Geraldine Moreno (Actor), Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), and Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse). ABOUT THE TRAITORS The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The premiere date for The Traitors season two will be announced later.

