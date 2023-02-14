Paris In Love: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Reality Series

Paris In Love is returning for a second season. Peacock announced the renewal of the reality series featuring Paris Hilton. Season two will follow her as she juggles being a new mom with the rest of her life.

Peacock revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Today, Peacock announced Season 2 of fan favorite Original series, Paris in Love, featuring entrepreneur and activist Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and their new baby boy. In the upcoming season, Paris Hilton is taking the next step to grow her family. After tying the knot a year ago with successful venture capitalist, Carter Reum, Paris is enjoying motherhood while continuing to find her own voice and balance the demands of the industry she pioneered. The second season of the hit series will premiere in 2023 – launch date to be announced later. “I’m thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of Paris in Love,” said Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. “It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can’t wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy.” “Paris is a true renaissance woman, an innovator, someone we’ve watched for decades,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Entertainment Content, Unscripted. “It will be so exciting to watch as she navigates her most important role to date as a mom and we’re delighted to have a small part in sharing her story with this next season of Paris in Love.” From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures, Slivington Manor Entertainment, Paris in Love is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Jennifer Cassell, Ailee O’Neill, Paris Hilton, Bruce Robertson and Bruce Gersh.”

A premiere date for Paris In Love season two will be announced later.

