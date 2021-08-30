Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: Peacock Previews New Adventure Series

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is coming to Peacock next month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer. The adventure-thriller series, which is based on a novel of the same name, will star Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp.

Peacock revealed the following about the plot of the series:

"Based on Dan Brown's international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Peacock Original drama DAN BROWN'S THE LOST SYMBOL will premiere on Thursday, September 16 with one episode. A new episode will premiere each week.

Check out a preview of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Brown’s work? Do you plan to watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Peacock next month?