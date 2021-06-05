Intelligence: Season Two of David Schwimmer Series Coming to Peacock

Intelligence is headed to Peacock. The second season of the David Schwimmer series will arrive later this month and viewers will be able to see all six episodes of the series upon release.

Peacock revealed the following about the second season of the series below.

INTELLIGENCE is a workplace comedy set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime. David Schwimmer (American Crime Story, Friends) stars as Jerry Bernstein, a pompous NSA agent from the US, and Nick Mohammed (The Martian, Ted Lasso) plays Joseph, his inept computer analyst sidekick. As season two begins, it’s revealed that the Russians have gotten their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, and his intel suddenly becomes vital to international security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, Jerry stops the cyberattack and is celebrated as a hero. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that the Russians are able to mutate the cyberweapon and Jerry’s personal security comes under serious threat. Meanwhile, Joseph sparks up an online friendship with Charlotte from the GCHQ office. Romance blossoms, and not even Jerry’s meddling or Christine’s ban on cross-departmental relationships can get in the way. INTELLIGENCE introduces new cast members Morgana Robinson, Diane Morgan, Vivian Oprarah, Nick Helm and Alastair Roberts. Created, written and executive produced by Nick Mohammed, INTELLIGENCE is produced by Expectation in association with Sky Studios. Schwimmer also serves as executive producer alongside Nerys Evans and Morwenna Gordon for Expectation. INTELLIGENCE is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Check out a trailer for season two of Intelligence below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Intelligence on Peacock later this month?