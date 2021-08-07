Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide: Cancelled; NBC Competition Series Scrapped

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is slipping down a deep hole. NBC has decided to scrap the planned summer series due to a halt of production. After a crew member tested positive for giardia, the network halted filming with one week left to go.

Per Deadline, the network has now decided that restarting production to finish filming the remaining episodes would be too costly. The competition series was set to premiere on Sunday night following the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. When production was halted, the NBC series was pulled from that slot and replaced by Family Game Fight!.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was set to have duos compete in various games to see which pair can make it to the Big Slipper and win the competition. Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches were set to host the series.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide on NBC? Are you disappointed that the show’s been cancelled?