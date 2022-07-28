Million Dollar Island: NBC Reality Competition Series Cancelled Ahead of Production Start

Million Dollar Island has been cancelled ahead of its 2022-23 premiere. NBC has decided to shelve the series before casting for the Survivor-like competition series could fully get underway. While it won’t air on the peacock network, the show is being shopped to other outlets.

Deadline revealed more about the shelved NBC series:

Based on a Dutch format produced by John De Mol’s Talpa, the U.S. version was being produced by The Voice creator’s company and Studio Lambert, the British production giant behind series such as The Circle and Undercover Boss. We hear that Studio Lambert and Talpa are currently shopping the series to other broadcasters. The competition would have seen 100 contestants forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant was to be given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money.

