Home Sweet Home: Season Two? Has the NBC Reality TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Home Sweet Home TV show was created by Ava DuVernay. Episodes pull back the curtain on families from varying backgrounds who lead very different lives. These families learn what it is like to walk a mile in another person’s shoes, challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender, and identity assumptions. Participants exchange homes for a week and experience the lives of those who are unlike them. At the end of each episode, the two families reunite to communicate and share their eye-opening experiences.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Home Sweet Home averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.41 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Home Sweet Home stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2021, Home Sweet Home has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Home Sweet Home for season two? None of the other networks have a show like this one, it seems inexpensive to produce, and it airs on Friday nights when ratings expectations are lower. For now, I think it has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Home Sweet Home cancellation or renewal news.



