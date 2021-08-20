Home Sweet Home: NBC Sets Launch for Social Experiment Series

Home Sweet Home is coming soon to NBC. The peacock network has set a premiere date for the social experiment series from Ava DuVernay.

In each episode of the new series, two families will swap places to learn how the other side lives, in a format similar to Wife Swap. At the end of each episode, families will return to their lives and share what they have learned from the experiment. Eighteen families are set to appear on the unscripted show.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Ever wonder what food your neighbor has in their refrigerator? What shows are cued up on their DVR? Are their closets on trend? NBC will pull back the curtain on 18 families from varying backgrounds with the new unscripted family social experiment series Home Sweet Home, debuting on Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated creator Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, each episode will follow two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own. At the end of each hourlong episode, the two families reunite to share their eye-opening and life-changing experiences. Ava DuVernay is the series creator and serves as the executive producer, along with Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. “I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family,” said DuVernay. “With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life. The team at ARRAY Filmworks and I strive to amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences in all the work we do, and this social experiment does just that. Thank you to our partners at NBC and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for embarking on this journey with us.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Home Sweet Home on NBC this fall?