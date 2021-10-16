Home Sweet Home: Season One Ratings

The new Home Sweet Home TV show on NBC is unlike any series currently on network television. Could that play in this reality show’s favor and attract a big audience, or will it go unnoticed? Will Home Sweet Home be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family social experiment series, the Home Sweet Home TV show was created by Ava DuVernay. Episodes pull back the curtain on families from varying backgrounds who lead very different lives. These families learn what it is like to walk a mile in another person’s shoes, challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender, and identity assumptions. Participants exchange homes for a week and experience the lives of those who are unlike them. At the end of each episode, the two families reunite to communicate and share their eye-opening experiences.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

