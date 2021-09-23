Chicago PD: Season Nine Ratings

You don’t have to worry about Voight and his crew being cancelled right now. The Chicago PD TV show has already been renewed for season 10 as part of a multi-year renewal. But, will this police drama get another extension beyond that or, will the 2022-23 season be its end? Will Chicago PD be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of Chicago PD on NBC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.09 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



What do you think? Do you like the Chicago PD TV series on NBC? Are you happy that it’s been renewed for a 10th season? Should that be the end?