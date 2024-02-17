Totally Funny Kids: Season One Viewer Votes

The little ones always bring plenty of laughs in the first season of the Totally Funny Kids TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Totally Funny Kids is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Totally Funny Kids here.

A CW half-hour clip show, the Totally Funny Kids TV show is hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams. Each episode features laugh-packed videos featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos from the family’s youngest members. The series also features reactions from hysterically imperfect parents. Installments culminate with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment.





Totally Funny Kids is a TV series on The CW.