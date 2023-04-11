Totally Weird and Funny: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this the kind of series that the new CW wants? Has the Totally Weird and Funny TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Totally Weird and Funny, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy clip show airing on the The CW television network, the Totally Weird and Funny TV series is hosted by comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comic Brian Cooper and actor Noah Matthews. Each episode showcases the strangest, craziest, and most hilarious videos — from online and beyond. A panel of hosts vies to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week and shows them to a live studio audience. Viewers at home can play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present three products — one real and two fake — and the audience must deduce which product is legitimate.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Totally Weird and Funny averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 308,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Totally Weird and Funny stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 11, 2023, Totally Weird and Funny has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Totally Weird and Funny for season two? Nexstar, which now owns a controlling interest in the network, reportedly wants to focus on airing acquired and inexpensive programming. This series appears to fit those parameters, so I think it has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Totally Weird and Funny cancellation or renewal news.



