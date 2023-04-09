Totally Weird and Funny: Season One Viewer Votes

Which host can find the craziest clips in the first season of the Totally Weird and Funny TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Totally Weird and Funny is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Totally Weird and Funny here.

A CW comedy clip show, the Totally Weird and Funny TV series is hosted by comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comic Brian Cooper and actor Noah Matthews. Each episode showcases the strangest, craziest, and most hilarious videos — from online and beyond. A panel of hosts vies to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week and shows them to a live studio audience. Viewers at home can play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present three products — one real and two fake — and the audience must deduce which product is legitimate.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Totally Weird and Funny TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Totally Weird and Funny should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?