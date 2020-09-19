Can some four-legged friends make you laugh on the first season of the World’s Funniest Animals TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like World’s Funniest Animals is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of World’s Funniest Animals here.

A video clip comedy series on The CW, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on camera. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips, along with a panel of celebrity guests that include Dee Wallace, Tom Arnold, Natalie Lander, James Maslow, Brittany Underwood, Murray SawChuck, Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Carmen Hodgson, and Neel Ghosh.





