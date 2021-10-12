World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three? Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which celebrity has the cutest pet? Has the World's Funniest Animals TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of World’s Funniest Animals averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 570,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how World’s Funniest Animals stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2021, World’s Funniest Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew World’s Funniest Animals for season three? This appears to be a very inexpensive show to produce and the network, for the first time in its history, has timeslots to fill on Saturday nights. Unless the programmers find something better, I think the series will be renewed for the 2022-23 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on World’s Funniest Animals cancellation or renewal news.



