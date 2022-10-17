Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 20 — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A comedy improv series airing on The CW television network, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler. Each episode typically features show veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, as well as a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 19 (the 11th on The CW) include Jonathan Magnum, Padma Lakshmi, Darren Criss, and Gary Anthony Williams.



The 19th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 451,000 viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Whose Line stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of October 17, 2022, Whose Line Is It Anyway? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 20? The network is now owned by Nexstar and is shifting toward using more acquired and inexpensive original programming to fill the schedule. This show fits well with that strategy, so I think it’s more than likely that Whose Line will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Whose Line cancellation or renewal news.



