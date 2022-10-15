Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19 Ratings

The management at The CW has changed, and the new majority owner, Nexstar, wants to focus on acquired and lower-cost programming. Whose Line Is It Anyway? certainly seems like a good match, but the show’s been around for a long time. How long will it continue? Will Whose Line Is It Anyway? be cancelled or renewed for season 20? Stay tuned.

A comedy improv series, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler. Each episode typically features show veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, as well as a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 19 (the 11th on The CW) include Jonathan Magnum, Padma Lakshmi, Darren Criss, and Gary Anthony Williams.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 18 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 584,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



What do you think? Do you like the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season?