The Golden Bachelor: Season Two; ABC Unveils 23 Women Looking for Love

The Golden Bachelor has revealed the 23 women looking to win Mel Owens’ heart on the upcoming season of the dating reality series, which premieres later this month.

ABC revealed the following about the women:

“Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens. These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don’t end with age, they only get better. From a vineyard owner and a fitness professional to a retired firefighter and bomb tech, these women are ready to rewrite the rules of romance. After a historic first season, “The Golden Bachelor” returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The 23 women set to appear this season:

Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Fla.

Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, N.J.

Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, Calif.

Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, Calif.

Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, Calif.

Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colo.

Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.

Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colo.

Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska

Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Md.

Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.

Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, Calif.

Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Ala.

Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Ala.

Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nev.

Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Fla.

Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nev.

Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, Calif.

Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas

Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, Calif.

Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas

Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, La.

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is gearing up to make his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor. Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens’ athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others – particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.

“The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Jessica Castro and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers. Jessica Castro serves as showrunner.”