High Potential: Season Two; ABC Drama Series Starring Kaitlin Olson Gets Early 2025-26 Renewal

Morgan’s staying on the case. ABC has renewed High Potential for a second season and 2025-26. The first season of 13 episodes is expected to finish airing next month.

A crime procedural drama series, the High Potential TV series was created by Drew Goddard. It stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. The story revolves around a single mom named Morgan (Olson), who has three kids and works nights as a cleaning woman at the police station. Morgan also has an exceptional mind and is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit. There, her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book and seasoned detective (Sunjata).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of High Potential averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The renewal news comes following ABC’s touting of the show’s performance in delayed viewing:

After seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, the winter return of ABC’s hit fall drama “High Potential” skyrocketed to the show’s highest-rated episode ever among both Total Viewers (12.90 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.43 rating), growing remarkably over its initial Live+Same Day audience in Total Viewers (+130% – 12.90 million vs. 5.60 million) and Adults 18-49 (+396% – 2.43 rating vs. 0.49 rating). The winter premiere of “High Potential” stood as ABC’s highest Total Viewer (12.90 million) delivery for a drama in over four years – since 12/3/20. After a wildly successful fall, the “High Potential” midseason return has also outpaced the show’s fall averages in multiplatform viewing among both Total Viewers (+24% – 12.90 million vs. 10.40 million) and Adults 18-49 (+15% – 2.43 rating vs. 2.12 rating).

What do you think? Have you watched the High Potential TV series? Are you glad this show has been renewed for a second season?

