Abbott Elementary: Season Five; ABC Comedy Series Gets Another Early Renewal

The staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School will be back at work for the 2025-26 TV season. The Abbott Elementary series has been renewed for a fifth season. Ten episodes of the fourth season of 22 episodes have been released thus far.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.43 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership.

The early renewal was announced via social media:

