Wednesday TV Ratings: Abbott Elementary, Chicago PD, The Summit, The Masked Singer, Sullivan’s Crossing

Published:

Abbott Elementary TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Floor, The Masked Singer, Abbott Elementary, The Golden Bachelorette, The Summit, and Survivor. Sports: Inside the NFL.  Special: 20/20: The Secret Life of Diddy. Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



