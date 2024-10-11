Star Trek: Lower Decks: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Final Season

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns later this month for its fifth and final season, and Paramount+ has released a new trailer teasing what’s next for the crew of the USS Cerritos. Ten episodes have been produced for the final season. The animated sci-fi comedy series’ end was announced in April.

Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman star in the Star Trek: Lower Decks series, which follows the lower-ranking crew members of a Federation starship.

Paramount+ revealed the following about season five’s mission:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing “space potholes” – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

Season five arrives on October 24th, with the series finale set for release on December 19th. The trailer is below.

