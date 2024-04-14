Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Five to End Paramount+ Animated Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks will end its upcoming fifth season. Paramount+ renewed the series for a fifth season ahead of its season four premiere in September. The streamer revealed the cancellation of the animated series when announcing the renewal of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman, the Star Trek: Lower Decks series revolves around the lower-ranking crew members of the USS Cerritos.

Paramount+ revealed more about the end of Star Trek: Lower Decks in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS has been renewed for a fourth season. The series is currently in production on its third season, which is set to debut in 2025. Additionally, the previously announced fifth season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, which also is currently in production, will mark the series’ final season and premiere this fall on Paramount+. “It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the STAR TREK universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere. Similarly, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can’t wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season.” “LOWER DECKS and STRANGE NEW WORLDS are integral to the STAR TREK franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios. “We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crews and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world.” The expanded STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, which recently premiered, STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an original movie event with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, which recently wrapped production, and the new original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, slated to begin production later this year. About STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be released this fall. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

