Network: HBO

Episodes: Seven (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: April 14, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. (in multiple roles).

TV show description:

A historical black comedy-drama series, The Sympathizer TV show is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

The story revolves around the struggles of the Captain (Xuande), a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War.

He flees to America with his general (Le) and begins a new life in Los Angeles within a community of South Vietnamese refugees.

The Captain soon learns that his spying days aren’t over, though. He spies on his new community and reports what he’s learned back to the Viet Cong. The Captain is conflicted, however, and finds that he is torn between loyalties to his former life and his new community.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Sympathizer TV show? Do you wish there was a second season of this HBO series?