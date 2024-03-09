The Sopranos: Diner Booth from HBO Series Finale Sells for $82,600

A piece of television history has been sold. The diner booth seen in The Sopranos’s final moments was sold on eBay after the restaurant where it had been located went under renovation. The owner of Holsten’s in New Jersey put the booth, which had been in the restaurant for more than 50 years, up for sale on February 28th.

Starring James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Vincent Pastore, and Steven Schirripa, the series aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007. It followed the life of New Jersey mafia boss Tony Soprano.

The restaurant owner set the first bid for the eBay auction at $3,000. That single bid started an avalanche of bids, and before it ended, the last bid was for $82,600.

The New York Times reported that the buyer’s identity was not revealed, but they are responsible for picking up “the booth, the table, the divider and the family plaque that reserves the seats for the Soprano family.”

Co-owner Chris Carley said, “It’s just time to do it. It’s not something we took lightly. This place has been in my life for 40-some-odd years. I’m proud that it has continued to flourish.”

The Sopranos filmed at Holsten’s for the finale over three days in March 2007. The scene featured Tony Soprano having a meal with his family while he waited for his fate. The scene faded to black without the fans knowing what happened to Tony.

