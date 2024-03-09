Daria: Plans for Jodie Spin-off Series and Movie Cancelled

Viewers will not be returning to the world of Daria. The plans for a spin-off and film featuring Jodie have been canceled. Created by Grace Edwards, Jodie was first announced as a spin-off of Daria in June 2019. Comedy Central ordered the series in 2020, but it was changed to a movie in 2022.

Jodie was seen alongside Daria as her best friend on the MTV series between 1997 and 2002. Tracee Ellis Ross was cast in the spin-off as the title character. Jodie was set to follow the character after she graduated college and moved to the big city.

Per Deadline, the following was said about the plans to cancel the project:

“Jodie will not be moving forward at MTVE Studios. We have loved working with Tracee, Grace and the whole team on creating a film that is full of joy and genre-bending fun with an inclusive, diverse, and incredible cast. We are fully supportive of them finding a home elsewhere and look forward to partnering with them in the future.”

What do you think? Were you a fan of Daria? Were you planning to watch Jodie?