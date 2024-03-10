Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Freeform Teases Premiere of New “Docusoap” Series

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise is coming soon to Freeform, and the network has released a poster and details for the new docusoap teasing what is to come. The series arrives on the network in April.

Starring Elizabeth Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney, the series follows all of the drama surrounding a group living on Grand Cayman.

Freeform revealed the following about the series:

“Sexy and sizzling with secrets, this seductive new docusoap follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigating the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise that is GRAND CAYMAN.”

The series premieres on April 9th. Check out the new poster below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Freeform series next month?