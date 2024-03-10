Menu

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman: Netflix Previews New Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a new preview and photos for the six-episode comedy series.

Executive produced by Willman, Stuart Macleod, Jake Laufer, Daniel Kinno, Stuart Miller, and Dave Kneebone, the series will have magician and comedian Willman using “his extraordinary skills to pull off ambitious and hilarious pranks like you’ve never seen before. With his team of twisted professionals, Justin executes brain-bending experiences to help everyday folks blow people’s minds and settle old scores.”

The series arrives on April 1st. Check out the preview and more photos from the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Netflix series?


