Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Announces Who’s Returning for Reunion Movie

Teen Wolf is returning soon for a reunion movie, and Paramount+ revealed who will return for the special event. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, and more are returning.

Paramount+ revealed more about the movie’s plot and other cast returns.

“Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television today announced that the original cast of the iconic series Teen Wolf will reunite in a full-length movie exclusively for the service. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event, and comes out of the previously announced multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and writer and producer Jeff Davis, who developed the series. In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced. Cast set to reprise their roles include: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock

Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish

Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar Additional cast names to be announced.”

A premiere date for the reunion movie will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Teen Wolf?