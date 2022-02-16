Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Announces Who’s Returning for Reunion Movie

Teen Wolf is returning soon for a reunion movie, and Paramount+ revealed who will return for the special event. Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, and more are returning.
Paramount+ revealed more about the movie’s plot and other cast returns.
“Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television today announced that the original cast of the iconic series Teen Wolf will reunite in a full-length movie exclusively for the service. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event, and comes out of the previously announced multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and writer and producer Jeff Davis, who developed the series.
In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.
Cast set to reprise their roles include:
Tyler Posey as Scott McCall
Holland Roden as Lydia Martin
Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate
Crystal Reed as Allison Argent
Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock
Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski
JR Bourne as Chris Argent
Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton
Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore
Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish
Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall
Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar
Additional cast names to be announced.”
A premiere date for the reunion movie will be announced later.
What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Teen Wolf?