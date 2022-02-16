Super Pumped: Season Two; Showtime Series Renewed, to Focus on Facebook

Super Pumped is returning for a second season. Showtime has renewed the series and will use Mike Isaac’s second book focusing on the rise of Facebook. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, season one of Super Pumped arrives later this month and follows the rise of Uber.

Showtime revealed more about the renewal of Super Pumped in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has renewed the new anthology series SUPER PUMPED for a second season, to be based on Mike Isaac’s next book, a deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become. The new season will focus on the relationship at the center of that metamorphosis – between Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg – and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result. The second season pickup comes ahead of the premiere of the first installment SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER, based on Isaac’s bestselling book, which is set to debut on Sunday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Each season of the SUPER PUMPED anthology series, featuring an entirely new cast of actors, will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. As in season one, Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS, Rounders) and Beth Schacter (BILLIONS) will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff will also serve as executive producer. The anthology series is produced by SHOWTIME and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network.”

