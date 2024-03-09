Doc: Casting Revealed for New Medical Drama Series on FOX

The cast for Doc is taking shape. FOX has added six more to the medical drama’s cast. Per Deadline, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker are joining Molly Parker. Metwally, Vann, Ecker, and Banerjee will be series regulars, and Wolf and Walker will have recurring roles.

FOX ordered the series in April 2023. Doc was initially set to arrive on FOX this season, but it was delayed due the strikes in the industry.

Inspired by an Italian series, the FOX medical drama follows Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) after a brain injury causes her to forget the last eight years of her life. She has no memory of anything in her current professional and personal life, including her patients, the man she loves, and she remembers her daughter as a nine-year-old.

The following was revealed about the roles the new cast regulars will play:

“Metwally will play the male lead Dr. Michael Hamda, the new Westside Hospital CMO, who possesses a natural authority and obvious intelligence. Michael works hard to bring humanity back to the business of medicine. He trained as an MD, but realized early on that he could do more good behind the scenes, so he got an MBA and followed the administrative path. While driven in his career, Michael has always put his family first. And even though his marriage fell apart, he’s still an excellent Dad and does his best to manage the complicated relationship he has with his ex, despite the fact that they now work together. Vann will portray Dr. Gina Walker. A neuropsychiatrist and Amy’s (Parker) best friend for two decades, Gina is witty, warm and dedicated. Post-accident, she’s also Amy’s doctor. It’s not easy for her to balance the two competing and colliding roles she plays in Amy’s life – being both her doctor and her friend – but she walks that fine line with grace, good humor and a lot of love. Where she sometimes has more trouble is with navigating her own personal life. Ecker is Dr. Jake Heller, the dedicated and charming Chief Resident, who loves Amy, professionally and personally. And though, painfully, she now has no recollection of him, he continues to defend and champion Amy’s work in the hospital. While Jake is warm and fun to be around, he keeps a lot close to the vest – including his troubled upbringing and his strained relationship with his ex-wife Rachel. The two share custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Mia, who is the most important thing in the world to Jake. Banerjee will play Dr. Sonya Maitra. A 3rd year resident, she’s self-deprecating and funny – or snarky, depending who she’s talking to. She hates the way Amy (Parker) has treated her and others at the hospital. But it’s complicated, because Jake (Ecker), who adores Amy, is Sonya’s closest friend. Sonya comes from a close-knit family: her parents have been married 30 years, and she is the “last single standing” amongst her siblings. She acutely feels the pressure to hurry up and tie the knot, since her biological clock is ticking. But sadly, Mr. Right has been elusive. Tasked with taking care of Amy after her accident, she starts to see another side to the boss she detests.”

Fans will see the medical drama arrive this coming fall. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new FOX drama next season?