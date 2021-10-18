Network: Starz

Performers include: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood.

A crime drama series, the Hightown TV show was created by Rebecca Cutter.

The story is set on Cape Cod and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones (Raymund) is a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent. She has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach — another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic.

As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober — until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (Dale), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral.

And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated and deadly addictions can be.

