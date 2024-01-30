Hightown: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Hightown will be cancelled since it’s already been announced that season three is the end. The show’s done well for Starz in the past. Will the final season’s ratings cause the channel’s executives to regret not ordering a fourth season? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Hightown TV show stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood, with Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski in recurring roles. Guests include Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kate Miller. In season three, Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones (Raymund) is off the wagon and off the force, but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo (Dale) and Alan Saintille (Norwood) are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley (Dillahunt), a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape’s drug trade – and making an enemy of Osito while he’s at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.

For comparisons: Season two of Hightown on Starz averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 205,000 viewers.

